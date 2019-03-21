Matthew Phillips Sells 4,235 Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) insider Matthew Phillips sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.50), for a total transaction of £111,804 ($146,091.73).

IMB stock opened at GBX 2,613 ($34.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.25. Imperial Brands PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,239.50 ($29.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective (down from GBX 3,800 ($49.65)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,036.43 ($39.68).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

