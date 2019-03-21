Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT) Stake Boosted by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercraft Boat were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCFT opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $440.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 80.59% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Mastercraft Boat’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCFT. BidaskClub cut Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $41.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Mastercraft Boat Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft and NauticStar segment. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities. The NauticStar segment includes recreational boats primarily used for salt water fishing, and general recreational boating.

