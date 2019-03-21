Mastercard Inc (MA) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $46,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 426,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,390,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Mastercard by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,202,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,851,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA opened at $229.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $167.94 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

In related news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares in the company, valued at $10,670,492.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

