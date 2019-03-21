Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (MBII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th.

MBII traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 132,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,495. The company has a market capitalization of $180.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

In other news, major shareholder Van Herk Investments B.V. sold 1,500,000 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $2,355,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBII. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,503.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 480,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the period. 42.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

