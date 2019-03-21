Marriott International Inc (MAR) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 11,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $1,414,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 16,743 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,020.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,193.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,410 shares of company stock worth $3,432,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.21.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $123.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $142.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 80.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

