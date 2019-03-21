Markston International LLC Grows Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Markston International LLC boosted its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. DowDuPont makes up about 1.7% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $55.01 on Thursday. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. As a group, analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DWDP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DowDuPont to $64.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DowDuPont from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen cut DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Argus cut their target price on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Markston International LLC Grows Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/markston-international-llc-grows-holdings-in-dowdupont-inc-dwdp.html.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.