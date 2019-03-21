MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of MarketAxess worth $86,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in MarketAxess by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.00.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 8,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $1,855,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,662.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $4,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,163,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,961,901. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $237.22 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.09 and a twelve month high of $246.14. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.20.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.37 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

