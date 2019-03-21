Markel Co. (MKL) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Markel were worth $97,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.10, for a total transaction of $100,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,387,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 120 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,996 over the last ninety days. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,231.50.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $8.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $995.89. 5,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,531. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.86. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 39.04 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/markel-co-mkl-shares-bought-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.