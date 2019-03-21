Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) SVP Sells $148,500.00 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) SVP Robert G. Howell sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MANH opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.49. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $62.39.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.19 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) SVP Sells $148,500.00 in Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/manhattan-associates-inc-manh-svp-sells-148500-00-in-stock.html.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

Read More: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.