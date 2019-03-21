MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MMYT. BidaskClub lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Nomura upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.16.

Shares of MMYT opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.49.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.51 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $108,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4,612.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company, which engages in the ownership and operation of online brands, including MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus. It offers air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire and ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing.

