Main Street Capital (MAIN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Separately, National Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 969,029.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 300,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 300,399 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,459,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Main Street Capital by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 72,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,314 shares during the last quarter. 22.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

