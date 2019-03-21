Magna International (MG) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

MG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Magna International from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

TSE:MG traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$65.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion and a PE ratio of 9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$58.74 and a twelve month high of C$87.13.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.13 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.45 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 7.19000057004561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald James Walker sold 70,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total transaction of C$4,930,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,394,475 shares in the company, valued at C$97,515,636.75. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 56,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.03, for a total value of C$4,006,873.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$680,041.22.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

