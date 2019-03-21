Macro Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (MCR)

Macro (CURRENCY:MCR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Macro has traded flat against the US dollar. One Macro token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002327 BTC on popular exchanges. Macro has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Macro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Macro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00364309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025113 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.01635917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00225556 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Macro Profile

Macro’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens. Macro’s official Twitter account is @wearemacro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Macro’s official website is whatismacro.com

Buying and Selling Macro

Macro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Macro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Macro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Macro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Macro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.