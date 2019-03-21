Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Macquarie is well poised to gain from healthy growth opportunities in Atlantic Aviation and MIC Hawaii segments in the quarters ahead. Also, growth investments planned, primarily for the IMTT segment, will be a boon. The company intends on realizing $100-$200 million from certain divestment activities in the months ahead. Moreover, the company remains committed to rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends. However, flaring operating expenses and ongoing challenges within the International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT) segment might weigh over near-term results. High outstanding debt remains another concern for the company. We believe that a highly leveraged balance sheet can inflate its financial obligations and hurt profitability. Over the past three months, the company's shares have underperformed the industry.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an average rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $437.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.40 million. Research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 188.68%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.61 per share, for a total transaction of $40,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 11,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

