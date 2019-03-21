MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Croteau sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,151.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 3,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $70,884.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,345.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $153,816. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.37.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. ValuEngine raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

