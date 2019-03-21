Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stake in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 20.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 31.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Marriott International by 11.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 2.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Marriott International by 26.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 245,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after acquiring an additional 51,635 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.21.
Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $123.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $100.62 and a 12-month high of $142.19.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 80.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.41%.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
