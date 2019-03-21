Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 4,673 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,396,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,670,511,000 after acquiring an additional 96,084 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FedEx by 15,104.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,063,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970,642 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,983,666,000 after buying an additional 2,065,853 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,617,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $871,106,000 after buying an additional 170,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FedEx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,859,318 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,295,000 after buying an additional 84,617 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $307.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.41.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $175.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $150.94 and a 1 year high of $266.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.98%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $419,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

