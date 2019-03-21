Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 44,248 Shares of Nucor Co. (NUE)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $5,293,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUE opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $68.84.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Longbow Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

