Macarthur Minerals (MMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.06

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 402666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.57.

About Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada.

