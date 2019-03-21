M.D.C. (MDC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. It is engaged in the construction, sale and related financing of residential housing and the acquisition and development of land for use in the Denver, Phoenix, Maryland, Virginia, mid Atlantic region, Las Vegas, Dallas, California metropolitan areas. MDC’s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream. MDC’s commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. The Company’s subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through Home American Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

MDC opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $858.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.29 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.50%. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Touff sold 36,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,059,610.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $1,630,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,089 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,678. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 49,732 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,408,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,998,000 after buying an additional 57,224 shares in the last quarter. CVentures Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $206,427,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after buying an additional 28,974 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

