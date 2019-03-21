Lumentum (LITE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum set a $65.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

LITE opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.08 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Martin A. Kaplan sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $147,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,902 shares in the company, valued at $920,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold L. Covert sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $138,812.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,617 shares of company stock valued at $768,579 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

