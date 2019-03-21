Lumentum (LITE) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum set a $65.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Lumentum from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Lumentum from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.79.

Lumentum stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.64. Lumentum has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $71.45.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin A. Kaplan sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $147,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,902 shares in the company, valued at $920,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harold L. Covert sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $138,812.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,617 shares of company stock valued at $768,579. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

