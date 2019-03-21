Lumber Liquidators (LL) PT Set at $11.00 by Wedbush

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) received a $11.00 price objective from equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

LL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Lumber Liquidators and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.59 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

