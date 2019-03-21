LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,316 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $40,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $208.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $176.87 and a 52-week high of $237.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.57.

In other 3M news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.34, for a total value of $942,472.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,783,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joaquin Delgado sold 4,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.30, for a total transaction of $1,015,148.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,551 shares of company stock worth $14,335,468. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

