LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (JDD)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000.

Get Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. alerts:

NYSE JDD opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (JDD)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/lpl-financial-llc-sells-1894-shares-of-nuveen-diversified-dividend-income-fd-jdd.html.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. Company Profile

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.