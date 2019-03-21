LPL Financial LLC Has $739,000 Stake in Waters Co. (WAT)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $245.26 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $247.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.23. Waters had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $200.83 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.99.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.59, for a total value of $463,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $646,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,908.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,532 shares of company stock worth $24,931,350. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/lpl-financial-llc-has-739000-stake-in-waters-co-wat.html.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.