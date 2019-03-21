Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Lowered by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $103.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

