Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,937,044 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,274,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,301,000 after buying an additional 226,616 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Echo Global Logistics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

ECHO stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.32 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 1.18%. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

