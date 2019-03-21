Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stake in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in M&T Bank by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Darren J. King sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $1,645,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $865,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,416.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,668. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MTB opened at $163.79 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $192.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.27. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.
