Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stake in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in M&T Bank by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other news, CFO Darren J. King sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $1,645,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $865,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,416.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,668. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.58.

Shares of MTB opened at $163.79 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $192.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.27. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/lord-abbett-co-llc-lowers-stake-in-mt-bank-co-mtb.html.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.