Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (LORL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

Get Loral Space & Communications Ltd. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LORL opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 64.92 and a quick ratio of 59.62. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.06 and a 12-month high of $48.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LORL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 4th quarter worth about $8,560,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 153,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,841,000 after purchasing an additional 47,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,145,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.