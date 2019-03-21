Lookers (LOOK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lookers (LON:LOOK) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 129 ($1.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 138 ($1.80) price target on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lookers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 133.20 ($1.74).

LOOK opened at GBX 95.38 ($1.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.79 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.06. Lookers has a 12-month low of GBX 86.60 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 113.60 ($1.48).

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

