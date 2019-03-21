Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SEI Investments (SEIC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 178,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 96,125 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 492,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 280,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 45,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul Klauder acquired 3,110 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $154,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Heilig sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,891 shares in the company, valued at $921,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,103 shares of company stock worth $16,143,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $42.27 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

