LivePerson (LPSN) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.00

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 7462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

LPSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.56 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.45 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. CIBC upgraded LivePerson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.35 and a beta of 1.19.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 45,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $827,816.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,965.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,399 shares of company stock valued at $865,901. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 216.3% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 939,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 642,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,453,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,373,000 after purchasing an additional 639,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 576.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 442,231 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 467.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 522,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 430,373 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,791,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

