Lipe & Dalton Sells 197 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Lipe & Dalton lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.8% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 62,993.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 163,411 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 163,152 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,334,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $262,503,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in CVS Health by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 804,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,357,000 after purchasing an additional 109,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $506,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,538.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and sold 412,039 shares valued at $27,326,012. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $56.16 on Thursday. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lipe & Dalton Sells 197 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/lipe-dalton-sells-197-shares-of-cvs-health-corp-cvs.html.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.