Linde PLC (LIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €188.33 ($218.99).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, March 4th. equinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

LIN traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €153.95 ($179.01). The company had a trading volume of 512,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion and a PE ratio of 31.17. Linde has a twelve month low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a twelve month high of €191.80 ($223.02).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

