LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $326.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $718.98 or 0.17863176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00062775 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00001292 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

