Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) Holdings Trimmed by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $97,755.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,050.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.54. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. HSBC set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

