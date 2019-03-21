Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LBRDK. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

LBRDK opened at $93.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.84 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $94.64.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 314.31% and a return on equity of 0.66%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 21,666.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.