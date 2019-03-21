LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.94. LGI Homes posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

LGI Homes stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 473,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,716. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 15.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In other news, insider Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 8,490 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $482,656.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,123.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 40,478 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,297,531.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,584,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,259 shares of company stock worth $6,839,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,684,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,231,000 after purchasing an additional 681,165 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $11,002,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in LGI Homes by 1,235.8% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 240,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 222,442 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 17.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,478,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,149,000 after purchasing an additional 221,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

