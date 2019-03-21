Leoni (LEO) Given a €17.50 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEO. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.54 ($28.53).

Shares of ETR:LEO opened at €18.07 ($21.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $590.17 million and a PE ratio of 4.56. Leoni has a one year low of €18.91 ($21.98) and a one year high of €58.24 ($67.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.03.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

