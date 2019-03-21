Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 497 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland comprises 0.5% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald E. Felsinger acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

NYSE:ADM opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.96. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

