Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) traded up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 74.40 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 73.60 ($0.96). 8,180,902 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 889% from the average session volume of 826,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.20 ($0.89).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $489.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35.

WARNING: “Learning Technologies Group (LTG) Shares Up 7.9% After Dividend Announcement” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/learning-technologies-group-ltg-shares-up-7-9-after-dividend-announcement.html.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.