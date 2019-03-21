LCNB (LCNB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

LCNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. LCNB has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.54.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million. Research analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LCNB news, insider John F. Smiley sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $44,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,315.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Huddle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,129 shares of company stock valued at $275,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 385,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 41,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 928.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

