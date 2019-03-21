Laureate Education Sees Unusually High Options Volume (LAUR)

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,500 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,775% compared to the average daily volume of 80 put options.

In other news, CEO Jose Roberto Loureiro sold 28,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $422,662.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,555 shares in the company, valued at $188,576.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ricardo M. Berckemeyer sold 6,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $99,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,667 shares of company stock valued at $627,224 over the last 90 days. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,265,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,283,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,664,000 after purchasing an additional 425,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,001,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,664,000 after purchasing an additional 425,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.2% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of LAUR opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Laureate Education has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

