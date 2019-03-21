Laredo Petroleum Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $215.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPI has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Williams Capital set a $6.00 price target on Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $720.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,586,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,382,000 after purchasing an additional 641,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,125,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,494 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 33.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,588,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,602,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after buying an additional 3,537,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,316,000.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

