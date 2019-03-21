Lands’ End (LE) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45-1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Lands’ End also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.25-0.45 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

NASDAQ LE opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $566.28 million, a PE ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 0.83. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $31.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Lands’ End worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End stores, and international shop-in-shops.

