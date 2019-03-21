Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.26)-(0.34) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.24). The company issued revenue guidance of $255-265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $268.57 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.25-0.45 EPS.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.
LE stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.28 million, a P/E ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lands’ End (LE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/lands-end-le-issues-q1-earnings-guidance.html.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End stores, and international shop-in-shops.
