Lands’ End (LE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.26)-(0.34) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.24). The company issued revenue guidance of $255-265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $268.57 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.25-0.45 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

LE stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.28 million, a P/E ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Lands’ End worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End stores, and international shop-in-shops.

