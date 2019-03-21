Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Position Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

LANC stock opened at $153.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.31. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a one year low of $117.53 and a one year high of $194.38.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $349.58 million for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 11.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

