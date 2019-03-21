Lafargeholcim (LHN) Given a CHF 57 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 57 price objective by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a CHF 43 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 55 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 42 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 44 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 51.47.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.