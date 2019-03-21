KWHCoin (KWH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49,976.00

KWHCoin (CURRENCY:KWH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One KWHCoin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KWHCoin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. KWHCoin has a total market capitalization of $49,976.00 and $84,428.00 worth of KWHCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00364810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.01652225 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00229538 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004877 BTC.

KWHCoin Profile

KWHCoin’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. KWHCoin’s total supply is 2,193,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,190,927,115 tokens. The Reddit community for KWHCoin is /r/kwhcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KWHCoin’s official website is www.kwhcoin.com . KWHCoin’s official Twitter account is @KwhCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

KWHCoin Token Trading

KWHCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KWHCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KWHCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KWHCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

